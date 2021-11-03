HUNTINGTON — This week, there’s a fine line between personnel and personal for Marshall’s coaching staff.
As Marshall looks at Florida Atlantic in preparation for Saturday’s game, there is a laundry list of connections between the programs’ staffs that connect the two.
Just as Marshall head coach Charles Huff has to remind players about staying focused, this week serves as a test for the staff of the Thundering Herd as well.
With so many ties and a high-energy staff, there is plenty of energy surrounding this week’s game.
“You have to draw the line because you don’t want to muddy the waters with personal vendettas or personal gestures,” Huff said. “(We need to) make sure we keep our eyes on the focus.”
When Huff speaks about the focus, it is just as much for himself as anyone.
Huff won a national championship with Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Mike Stoops last season while at Alabama. Huff was the running backs coach while Stoops was an analyst for the Crimson Tide.
The Herd’s first-year coach has also thought of Taggart as an example throughout his coaching career as the path to follow.
Huff certainly isn’t the only one with ties, however.
Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was the safeties coach for Florida Atlantic last season and is well-versed with the defensive personnel of the Owls.
In Guidry’s opening press conference with the Herd, he recalled being impressed with Marshall’s defense from the other side of the field in the 2020 contest in which Marshall earned a 20-9 win that ultimately clinched them the East Division title.
Along with Guidry, Marshall wide receivers coach Clint Trickett was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Owls last season and had been with the team since 2017, meaning he has working knowledge of most players on the Florida Atlantic roster on both sides of the ball.
That meant Marshall football’s personnel scouting report was thorough this week as the team got ready for Saturday’s contest with Florida Atlantic.
Again, Huff reiterated the Herd’s need for differentiation between personnel and personal.
“You’ve got to be careful,” Huff said. “You can’t let your personal knowledge — and when I say personal knowledge, not your football knowledge, but your personal knowledge of the situation or the people — overshadow what we’ve got to get done.”
Both teams come into Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest at FAU Stadium at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA, which is good for first in the East Division.
That means both have way more to lose from a team aspect than they do to gain from an individual aspect with what happens on Saturday.
It doesn’t mean Huff wants the coaches to forget those motivational factors as the team makes it trip to Boca Raton.
It’s just about making sure the familiarity is used as a positive instead of consuming the team, which turns into a negative once focus is lost.
“You’ve got to make sure that doesn’t supersede ‘What’s my job here at Marshall?’” Huff said. “(That’s) to make sure my guys are the most prepared, to make sure from a schematic standpoint we’re putting our guys in the best position, also while using that little bit of information.”
Huff said that, as long as the focus stays on team, he feels his team stays on the path to success.
“It’s about us,” Huff said. “It’s really about us and that’s no disrespect to our opponent, but if we do the things that we need to do consistently, we’re going to be a very difficult team to beat. The issues come when we give the other team not our best. I always tell the guys before we go out of the locker room, make them beat your best.”