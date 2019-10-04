Local golf
Jack Sharp Scramble
At Esquire G.C.
First place: Mike Thompson, Jerry Daniels, Brent Beckett, Jake Sharp; second place: Connie Sharp, Claude Hobbs and Jack Sharp.
