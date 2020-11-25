Essential reporting in volatile times.

Hannah Jacks scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made four steals, issued four assists and blocked three shots to lead River Valley to a 47-42 victory over South Gallia Tuesday in girls high school basketball.

BIDWELL, Ohio — River Valley (1-1) outscored South Gallia 14-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 47-42 victory in girls high school basketball.

The Raiders led 23-14 at halftime, but South Gallia (0-1) rallied for a 35-33 lead after a Jessie Rutt basket at 7:30 of the fourth quarter. Emma Truance and Hannah Jacks scored as the Raiders regained the lead. Jacks then scored six consecutive points as River Valley pulled away.

Jacks turned in a stellar performance with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots. Truance added 11 points.

Rutt paced the Rebels with 11 points. Macie Sanders scored 10.

River Valley returns to action Saturday at home vs. Rock Hill. South Gallia visits Trimble on Dec. 3.

PORTSMOUTH 39, WHITEOAK 33: Nina Trinidad scored 17 points to lead the Trojans (1-0) to a triumph over the Wildcats (0-1) in Mowrystown, Ohio.

Emily Cheathem scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half to help Portsmouth pull away.

