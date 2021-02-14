River Valley girls basketball star Hannah Jacks signed last week to play at WVU Tech in Beckley, West Virginia.
Jacks, a 1,000-point scorer, started four seasons for the Raiders and is a two-time All Tri-Valley Conference selection. She owns a 3.8 grade point average and is undecided on a major.
Fairland softball third baseman Libby Judge signed to play at Ohio Valley University in Vienna, West Virginia. She also considered Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee and Harding University in Arkansas, among others.
"I'll play anywhere they want me to play," said Judge, who also can catch and play the outfield.
Judge said she will major in physical therapy.
Rock Hill track and cross country star Noah Wood signed with Ashland (Ohio) University.
Wood won the 400-meter run with a time of 49.48 in the district meet and qualified for the state meet. He won the 200- and 400-meter runs and was on the winning 4x800-meter relay team in the Ohio Valley Conference championships. Wood said Ashland recruited him as a sprinter.
Ashland is a NCAA Division II power, having won the 2019 indoor and outdoor national titles. Wood, who also considered Kentucky Christian, Miami (Ohio), Tiffin and others, said he will major in business.
Southern offensive tackle Kyeger Roush signed with Alderson Broaddus. Minford softball standout Andrea Blevins signed with the University of Rio Grande. Portsmouth Notre Dame's Isabel Cassidy signed with West Virginia Wesleyan.