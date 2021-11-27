BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Marshall had no answer for Trayce Jackson-Davis in a 90-79 loss to Indiana Saturday night at Assembly Hall.
Jackson-Davis, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior forward, scored a career high 43 points, snagged five rebounds and issued four assists as the Hoosiers (6-0) pulled away in the second half to overcome a 42-41 halftime deficit.
“He has a nice little jump hook, a nice soft touch, he’s quick off his feet, plus he can pass,” D’Antoni said of Jackson-Davis. “That makes it very difficult.”
“He’s a very quick jumper and he’s strong,” Marshall guard Andrew Taylor said of Jackson-Davis. “He’s just a great player.”
Taylor and Taevion Kinsey nearly matched Jackson-Davis, combining for 41 points, with Kinsey scoring 21. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Both teams were hot in the first 20 minutes, with Marshall (4-2) making 58 percent of its shots and Indiana 51 percent. The Hoosiers maintained that sharp shooting in the second half, finishing 34 of 59 (57.6 percent). The Herd made just two of its first eight shots in falling behind 61-48 by the 14:30 mark and finished 32 of 65 (49.2 percent).
Mikel Beyers hit a jumper to begin a 17-9 Marshall run that ended with a three-point play by Kinsey to pull the Herd within 70-67. Indiana, though, capitalized on numerous Marshall turnovers, several unforced, others the result of the handsy play of senior guard Xavier Johnson, to quickly rebuild the lead to 13 points and put the game out of reach.
“We were a little flippant with the ball at crucial times,” D’Antoni said. “We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and value it a little bit more. One of the top defensive clubs in the country and we scored against it. We had a nine-point lead and gave it back to them ourselves.”
Johnson finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Race Thompson pulled down 10 rebounds in helping the Hoosiers to a 36-26 edge in that statistic.
“We didn’t have the same fire we had in the first half,” Kinsey said. “We can’t let our foot off the gas. There can be no mercy.”
Beyers’ basket started a 17-0 run to give the Herd a 34-22 lead with 5:50 left before halftime. Indiana responded with a 13-2 streak to pull within 36-35. After a basket by Andrew Taylor, the Hoosiers used a basket by Trace Jackson-Davis and a pair of free throws by Johnson to take a 39-38 lead 2 minutes before intermission.
Kinsey scored off an assist by Darius George for a 40-39 Marshall lead, but Johnson made two more foul shots for a 41-41 Indiana lead with 57 seconds left in the first half. Kinsey gave the Herd momentum back, though, with a basket as time expired to send MU to the locker room with a 42-41 lead.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Akron.