ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Kam Kitts returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to spark Fairland (4-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) to a triumph over Rock Hill (2-3, 0-2) Friday in high school football at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.

Peyton Jackson completed 13 of 14 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Collins, Jack Hayden, Keegan Smith and Brycen Hunt caught TD passes. Fairland led 33-0 at halftime and scored on six of seven possessions.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

