ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Michael Jackson is Fairland’s offensive coordinator, but his son Peyton was the thriller Friday night.
Peyton Jackson completed 6 of 9 passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns and ran seven times for 138 yards and two TDs to lead Fairland to a 41-6 victory over Rock Hill at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
“How about Peyton Jackson,” Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said of the 5-foot-11, 160-pound sophomore. “He had a special game.”
Jackson’s numbers might have been gaudier had his 61-yard touchdown pass to Zander Schmidt not been called back on Fairland’s second possession. The Dragons (3-1 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) led 7-0 at that point thanks to Jackson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Steeler Leep to cap an eight-play, 73-yard drive.
That penalty, along with other aspects of the game, bothered Cunningham. Fairland also failed to field two Redmen onside kicks and allowed Rock Hill (1-2 overall, 0-1 OVC) a 14-play drive that ended in Trenton Williams’ 8-yard scoring strike to Brayden Malone with 7:11 left in the game.
“We understand that to be where we want to go, we have to correct those things,” Cunningham said. “Two onside kicks, we took a touchdown off the board, we dropped a touchdown pass and they ran the ball down our throat in the second half.”
The errors weren’t costly, as Jackson’s 4-yard keeper around right end for a TD gave Fairland a 14-0 lead 5:25 before halftime. Jackson struck again, scoring on a 63-yard scramble with 1:08 left until halftime. Jackson’s run was made possible by a key block by Schmidt, who knocked quickly closing Owen Hankins off the quarterback’s trail in the final 15 yards.
After Homecoming Queen Morgan Webb and King Devin Turley were honored at halftime, the Dragons began pulling away. Jackson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Schmidt, then after Garrett Spence recovered a muffed Rock Hill kickoff return, Jackson found fellow sophomore Brycen Hunt in the back left corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-0.
After the Redmen scored, Fairland’s reserves drove 68 yards in nine plays, with freshman Kam Kitts scoring from the 5.
“We have a really good Gallia Academy team coming in here next week and they’ll take advantage of mistakes if we don’t get them cleaned up,” Cunningham said.
The Redmen entertain South Point at 7 p.m. Friday.
ROCK HILL 0 0 0 6 — 6
FAIRLAND 7 13 14 7 — 41
F — Leep 15 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
F — Jackson 4 run (Bruce kick)
F — Jackson 63 run (kick failed)
F — Schmidt 15 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
F — Hunt 10 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
RH — Malone 8 pass from Williams (kick failed)
F — Kitts 5 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
RH F
First downs 8 11
Rushes-yards 32-73 23-287
Passes 2-4-0 7-12-0
Passing yards 24 68
Total yards 97 355
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 1-10 3-15
Punts 4-22.2 1-60
Individual statistics
Rushing: Rock Hill: Williams 2-(minus-3), Bevins 2-1, Hankins 18-59, Kidd 4-16, Delong 2-5, Stamper 2-2, Whisman 1-(minus-7). Fairland: Brumfield 6-67, Leep 1-2, Jackson 7-138, Martin 3-14, Hayden 2-29, Cremeans 1-0, Wall 1 -5, Kitts 2-32.
Passing: Rock Hill: Williams 2-4-0, 24 yards. Fairland: Jackson 6-9-0, 59 yards; Schmidt 0-1-0, Wall 1-2-0, 9 yards.
Receiving: Rock Hill: Blagg 1-16, Malone 1-8. Fairland: Leep 1-15, Kitts 1-8, Brumfield 1-0, Kazee 1-11, Schmidt 1-15, Hunt 1-10, Collins 1-9.