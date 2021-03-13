WESTWOOD, Ky. -- Rose Hill Christian erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Fairview 74-70 in overtime in boys high school basketball.
Stacey Jackson scored 24 of his game-high 37 points in the second half to rally the Royals (7-18), who trailed 67-65 with 7.4 seconds left in regulation. Kaison Coleman scored off a drive to tie and force the extra period.
Jackson began overtime with a basket and a pair of free throws to give Rose Hill Christian a 71-67 lead and the Royals never trailed again.
Tate Akers scored 18 points for Rose Hill Christian.
Jaxon Manning scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles (6-19). Cameron Shannon scored 16 points and snatched 17 rebounds as Fairview owned a 56-27 rebounding edge. Steven Day snared 12 rebounds and Landen McDowell scored 10 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 18 10 11 28 7 -- 74: Jackson 37, C. Pennington 2, Larsen 9, Akers 18, Coleman 8, Justice 0, L. Pennington 0, Wilburn 0, VanHoose 0, Blevins 0.
FAIRVIEW 20 10 15 22 3 -- 70: Manning 35, Day 7, Caldwell 2, McDowell 10, Shannon 16, Terry 0, Harper 0, Adams 0, Reeves 0.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 79, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 52: The Soldiers outscored the Irish 19-6 in the second quarter to take control in a victory at Denning Gymnasium.
Grace Christian led 16-12 after one period and pulled away in each quarter thereafter.
WINFIELD 79, WAYNE 27: Daven Wall scored 18 points on six 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead the Generals by the host Pioneers.
Cody Griffith scored 15 points, Seth Shilot 12, Joey Gree 11 and Thomas Morris 10 for Winfield (2-2). Zane Adkins paced Wayne (0-4) with 14 points.
SCOTT 92, POINT PLEASANT 67: Cavin White and Reece Carden scored 21 points each as the Skyhawks (1-2) beat the Big Blacks (1-4).
Braxton Dolin scored 12 points and Landon Stone 10 for Scott. Hunter Bush scored 21 points to lead Point Pleasant. Kyelat Morrow scored 15.
POCA 62, SISSONVILLE 35: Isaac McKneely scored 20 points and Jackson Toney scored 16 points while pulling down 12 rebounds to lift the Dots (3-1) over the visiting Indians.
Ethan Payne scored 10 points for Poca. Elijah Thompson scored 12 points and Dylan Griffith 10 for Sissonville (0-4).
NEW BOSTON 44, BERLIN HILAND 39: The Tigers (24-2) edged the Hawks (15-8) in the Division IV, Region 15 championship game at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
New Boston advances to the state tournament semifinals vs. Columbus Grove (24-2) at 2 p.m. Friday at the University of Dayton. The winner takes on the victor from the other semifinal featuring Botkins (25-3) and Richmond Heights (17-4).
Kyle Sexton scored 15 points to help the Tigers to their first state tournament appearance since 1960. Sexton also became the program's all-time leading scorer, with 1,707 to surpass 1991 graduate Todd Loper.
Girls
ST. ALBANS 58, WINFIELD 50: The homestanding Red Dragons improved to 1-3 as Jayla Seams scored 16 points, Kira Hinzman 14 and Jayden Doub 13.
Meghan Taylor led the Generals (1-3) with 13 points. Lindsay Moore backed Taylor with 11 points.
BUFFALO 64, POCA 44: The Bison outscored the Dots by 20 points in the middle two quarters to square their record at 2-2.
Kaylee Bowling led Buffalo with 14 points. Abbie Darnley chipped in 12 points. Devin Ord paced Poca with 21 points. Alexis Kowalkowski scored 13 and Brooke Campbell 10.