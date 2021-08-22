PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Peyton Jackson threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Zander Schmidt with 5:12 left in the game to lift Fairland (1-0) to a 28-27 victory over Portsmouth West (0-1) Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.
Alec Bruce kicked the last of his four extra points to win it.
The Senators led 27-14 before Schmidt scored on a 7-yard run at 2:40 to pull the Dragons within 27-21.
Fairland led 7-0 after Jackson threw 22 yards to Brycen Hunt for a touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first quarter. Portsmouth West took a 14-7 lead, but J.D. Brumfield ran nine yards for TD to tie it 23 seconds before halftime.
"That was a great come-from-behind win over a solid Portsmouth West team," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. "We had to cowboy up and get tough to dig out this victory. Great team win."
Fairland returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill (0-1). The Senators also play at 7 p.m. Friday, entertaining Portsmouth (1-0).
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 5, PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 0: Rylan Keelin and James Terrill scored two goals each as the Lions (4-0) blanked the Commodores (0-3-1) in Hazard, Kentucky.
Cole Thompson scored one goal and Carter Gibson made three saves.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.