ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jackson won the championship of the Fairland End Zone Duels wrestling meet Saturday.
Fairland finished second, followed by Ashland, Hillsboro, Boyd County, Alexander, Gallia Academy, Chesapeake, Meigs and South Point.
Girls basketball
MINFORD 39, SOUTH POINT 34: The host Falcons outscored the Pointers 17-10 in the second half to rally for a victory. Livi Shankwiler led Minford (4-13) with 10 points. Sarah Roach scored 12 points and Karmen Bruton 11 for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 11 13 2 8 — 34: Hall 2, Mitchell 6, Roach 12, Bruton 11, Staley 3.
MINFORD 10 12 11 6 — 39: Reffit 4, Davis 8, Corriell 6, Thacker 1, Shankwiler 10, Adkins 2, Thoroughman 8.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: COVID-19 and snowy weather combined Monday to force postponements and cancellations of high school basketball games.
Slick travel concerns led to Gallia Academy’s girls basketball at Rock Hill being postponed to Thursday. COVID-19 issues in Rowan County’s boys program led to the postponement of the Vikings game Tuesday at Ashland.
A boys game postponed Monday was Manchester at Sciotoville East. Girls games postponed Monday were, Western-Pike at Ironton St. Joe to 11 a.m. on Feb. 13; Green at Portsmouth Clay; Russell at Lewis County; and Paintsville, which is in quarantine, at Fairview. Also, Boyd County’s girls, top ranked in Kentucky RPI ratings, is pausing activities, according to coach Pete Fraley.
The Kentucky girls All “A” Classic girls game featuring Raceland at West Carter has been rescheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 13.