DALLAS – UTSA star guard Jhivvan Jackson recorded 28 points and a career-high 14 rebounds vs, Texas-Permian Basin to claim the Conference USA men's basketball player of the week award.
The junior now leads the nation in scoring average (25.2) and has amassed 11 total C-USA weekly awards in his decorated career.
Middle Tennessee forward Tyson Jackson earned the C-USA Freshman of the Week trophy after pouring in a career-high 14 points at Ole Miss.
Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools.