DALLAS – UTSA star guard Jhivvan Jackson recorded 28 points and a career-high 14 rebounds vs, Texas-Permian Basin to claim the Conference USA men's basketball player of the week award. 

The junior now leads the nation in scoring average (25.2) and has amassed 11 total C-USA weekly awards in his decorated career.

Middle Tennessee forward Tyson Jackson earned the C-USA Freshman of the Week trophy after pouring in a career-high 14 points at Ole Miss.

Awards are chosen by a vote from a media panel representing the 14 member schools. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.