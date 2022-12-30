HUNTINGTON — When Marshall takes on Southern Miss in men's basketball on Jan. 12, it will be in front of a national audience.
The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced that the Thursday, Jan. 12, match-up between the Herd and the Golden Eagles will appear on ESPN2 and tip off at 9 p.m. ET instead of the originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m.
This will mark the first meeting between the longtime foes as Sun Belt Conference members. The two teams rank among the top 70 in the NCAA NET, as Southern Miss is No. 34 and Marshall is No. 65.
Both former Conference USA teams, Marshall and Southern Miss have met 26 previous times with the Herd leading the all-time series 15-11.
The contest marks the second of three wildcard appearances for the Sun Belt on the ESPN Family of Networks during the 2023 league season, meaning games that can be flexed into nationally televised spots.
On Jan. 7, App State faces James Madison at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The remaining wildcard appearance is set for Feb. 24 with the match-up to be determined.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
