The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221230_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

The Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Appalachian State on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — When Marshall takes on Southern Miss in men's basketball on Jan. 12, it will be in front of a national audience.

The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced that the Thursday, Jan. 12, match-up between the Herd and the Golden Eagles will appear on ESPN2 and tip off at 9 p.m. ET instead of the originally scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you