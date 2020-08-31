HUNTINGTON -- The roar might have been heard all the way back at Cabell Midland High School.
Cameron Jarvis' Cabell Midland teammates loudly rejoiced Monday when the junior made a 30-foot putt on the 18th green to claim medalist honors in the Duke Ridgely Invitational at the 6,446-yard, par-71 Guyan Golf & Country Club course.
Jarvis' 1-under-par 70 edged Fairland's Clayton Thomas by one stroke and helped the Knights to the team title with a score of 234. Evan Jarvis shot 81, Taylor Sargent 83 and Matthew Carney 85.
Jarvis and Thomas were joined on the all-tournament team by Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane and Cole Kiley of Wayne, each of whom shot 75, and Fairland's Landon Roberts, who shot 76.
"That was a nice little 30-foot putt to win," Jarvis said, with a laugh. "I knew I had the line. I wanted to make sure I got it there."
Getting the ball to the hole from that distance was more challenging than usual on greens soaked by morning rains. Jarvis said the course was much different than when it is dry.
"I was knocking down clubs all day trying to take spin off," Jarvis said. "It was about being aggressive."
Thomas, the defending individual champion of the tournament named for late The Herald-Dispatch sports editor Duke Ridgely, credited Jarvis for playing well. Thomas said he was not pleased with his round.
"My putting was horrendous," Thomas said.
Roberts chimed in, "mine was worse," drawing chuckles.
Hurricane finished second with a 239, followed by Chesapeake at 251, defending champion Fairland at 254, Cabell Midland B at 258, Wayne at 270, defending state champion Huntington High at 282, Hurricane B at 286, Spring Valley at 298, Cabell Midland C at 307, Huntington B at 331 and Cabell Midland D at 335.
Knights coach Matt Stead said he was pleased with his team's performance and thrilled for Jarvis.
"We haven't won this in four years, so it's nice to win," Stead said. "We were young and now we're not. We're to the point now that every time we play our expectation is to win, or in big tournaments to finish at least second or third."
Stead said Jarvis was key, but the rest of the team also deserves credit.
"We have four or five players who can shoot in the 70s or low 80s," Stead said. "There are very few teams with that kind of depth."
Sargent, who will attempt to defend her championship in the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Association Girls State Golf Championship Tuesday at Mingo Bottom in Elizabeth, West Virginia, said she didn't play nearly as well Monday as she hoped. Sargent and Hawkins are expected to battle for the girls state title.
"I'm nervous, even though I won it last year," Sargent, a sophomore, said of playing Friday. "I've had my ups and downs this season. I played well (Sunday) at Sugarwood, but I didn't play well (Monday)."
Hawkins, a freshman, said she thinks Sargent is the favorite. The two friends will play in the same foursome together at noon with Nicole Lincicome of Parkersburg, Taylor Isaac of Summers County and Alalisse Backus of Cabell Midland.
"I love Taylor," Hawkins said. "I'm glad I get to play with her. It's a good field and I'm really excited."