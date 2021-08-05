Cabell Midland High School golfer Cameron Jarvis celebrates making a hole in one Thursday during a tournament at the Edgewood Country Club. Jarvis shot 1-under par, 70, to lead the Knights to the team title.
Cabell Midland High School's golf team won the Capital City Classic at the Edgewood Country Club Thursday afternoon in Charleston.
Submitted photo
Cabell Midland High School golf team won the Capital City Classic golf tournament Thursday at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.
Submitted photo
Cabell Midland High School golfer Cameron Jarvis celebrates making a hole in one Thursday during a tournament at the Edgewood Country Club. Jarvis shot 1-under par, 70, to lead the Knights to the team title.
CHARLESTON — Cameron Jarvis’ hole in one was the difference in the Capital City Classic high school golf tournament Thursday.
Jarvis aced the par-3, 159-yard 10th hole with an 8-iron to help Cabell Midland edge George Washington by one stroke in the opening event of the season at the Edgewood Country Club. The Knights shot 13-over, 226, to top the Patriots. Herbert Hoover and Woodrow Wilson each shot 240 to tie for third. Hurricane shot 241 to place fifth in the 30-team event.
G.W.’s Anderson Goldman was the medalist, shooting 2-under, 69, to beat Jarvis by one stroke. Jackson Woodburn of Winfield was third in the 199-player field at even-par, 71. Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane placed fourth with a 72 and Mario Palumbo of George Washington fifth with a 73.
“I was really pleased with our overall team scoring,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said.
“We were missing our No. 2 player and another really solid player, too, so we knew beating G.W. would be very difficult. But this is probably the deepest team we’ve ever had and that depth certainly showed today.”
Other Cabell Midland golfers included Evan Jarvis, who shot 77, Taylor Sargent with a 79 and Matthew Carney with an 81.
Stead said he was thrilled for Jarvis.
“What can you say about Cam,” Stead said. “He’s our leader.
“He just got back from a really solid effort at the West Virginia Amateur and to see him make his first hole in one was amazing.”
Winfield and Wheeling Central tied for sixth at 245, followed in the top 10 by St. Marys at 246, Parkersburg at 247 and Cabell Midland B at 250. George Washington B and Westside each shot 256 to tie for 11th. Shady Spring was 13th with a 257, followed in the top 20 by Fairmont Senior at 260, Parkersburg South at 262, North Marion at 269, Clarksburg Notre Dame at 278, Roane County at 280, Parkersburg B at 282 and Grafton at 283.
The field was rounded out by Wahama at 287, Charleston Catholic at 289, Chapmanville at 291, Herbert Hoover B at 293, Calhoun County at 294, Williamstown at 296, George Washington C at 298, Parkersburg South B at 344, Cabell Midland C at 346 and Wirt County at 394.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.