SISSONVILLE, W.Va. -- Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville and Jack Michael of Huntington won their respective divisions in the first 2020 Callaway Junior Tour golf tournament of 2020 Monday at Edgewood Country Club.
Jarvis shot a 3-over-par, 74, to win the Boys 15-16 division by four strokes over runner-up A.J. Graham of Marietta.
Michael shot 9-over, 80, to win the Boys 13-14 division by three strokes over second-place Tanner Vest of Shady Spring.
Sixty-nine junior players took to the course.
Carson Higginbotham, 11 and from Clarksburg, West Virginia, fired a 2-under, 69, to claim the Boys Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day and also won the Boys 12-under division. Oceana, West Virginia golfer Kerri-Anne Cooke shot 8-over, 79, to win the Girls Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day and also won the Girls 15-18 Division.
Other division winners included Todd Duncan of Daniels, West Virginia, in the Boys 17-18 and Spencer, West Virginia's Emerson Simons in the Girls 10-14. Duncan shot 73. Simons shot 86.
The Callaway Junior Tour will be back in action Thursday at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown.