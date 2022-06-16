BELLEFONTE, Ky. -- Former Cabell Midland High School golfer Cameron Jarvis is two strokes back of the leader heading into Friday's final round of the Natural Resource Partners AJGA golf tournament.
Jarvis followed an opening-round 5-under par 65 Wednesday with a 2-over 72 Thursday to drop out of a tie with Gavin Clutts of Hazard, Kentucky, for the lead. Clutts shot 70 Thursday for a two-day total of 135 to sit in first place going into Friday's final round at the 5,915-yard Bellefonte Country Club course.
Jarvis is tied for second with Jiongchen Li of Bradenton, Florida. Li shot 70-67 to climb the leaderboard. Cabell Midland rising sophomore Jack Michael shot 73-73 -- 146 and is tied for 20th.
Athena Singh of Morehead, Kentucky, leads the girls field after shooting 67-70 -- 137. She's six strokes ahead of second-place Anna Huang of Coto De Caza, California, and Chloe Tarkany of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
