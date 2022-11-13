Huntington's Gavin Lochow (3) breaks up field on a carry as the Highlanders take on Woodrow Wilson during a Class AAA high school football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Woodrow Wilson's Matthew Moore (35) is tackled on a carry by Huntington's Kiyou Jackson (50) and Kahlief Tye Jr. (1) during a Class AAA high school football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Gavin Lochow (3) attemtps to break free from a tackle by Woodrow Wilson's Nathaniel Grayton (11) during a Class AAA high school football playoff game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — Speed vs. speed highlights the second round of the West Virginia Class AAA high school playoffs.
No. 10 Jefferson (8-3) and its team of track stars visits No. 2 Huntington (10-1) and its array of speedsters at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal game.
“Oh, Saturday,” Cougars coach Craig Hunter said of when he preferred to play the Highlanders. “No doubt, Saturday.”
Hunter wants to give his team time to settle in Friday night after the six-hour bus trip across the state. Jefferson upset No. 7 Spring Valley 34-14 Saturday. The Highlanders pummeled No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 62-22 Friday.
The other three Class AAA quarterfinal contests are slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday and feature No. 8 Musselman (8-3) at top-seeded Parkersburg South (10-1); No. 6 Bridgeport (10-2) at No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2), and No. 5 George Washington (9-2) at No. 4 Hurricane (9-2).
Hurricane pounded GW 56-7 in the regular season.
In Class AA, No. 1 Winfield (9-1) entertains No. 9 Herbert Hoover (8-2) in one of three games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. The others have No. 6 North Marion (9-2) at No. 3 Roane County (11-0), and seventh-seeded Fairmont Senior (8-3) at second-seeded Independence (10-0). No. 5 Frankfort (10-1) plays at No. 4 Scott (10-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Winfield beat the Huskies 19-14 in the second week of the season.
In Class A, No. 5 Wheeling Central (10-1) plays No. 4 Wahama (11-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Point Pleasant. At the same time, No. 10 East Hardy (9-2) goes to No. 2 Williamstown (10-1). At 7:30 p.m. Friday, No. 11 Doddridge County (9-2) is at No. 3 Cameron (11-0), and No. 8 Greenbrier West visits No. 1 James Monroe (11-0).
OHIO PLAYOFFS: Ironton (13-0) is the lone local team still playing in the Buckeye State.
The Fighting Tigers, top-seeded in Division V, Region 19, take on No. 2 Harvest Prep (13-0) at Raidiger Field in Waverly. At stake is a berth in the state semifinals.
KENTUCKYPLAYOFFS: In Class AAA, two local squads meet in the Elite Eight likely at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Greenup County (7-6) visits Ashland (8-4). The Tomcats beat the Musketeers 34-21 on Oct. 21.
In Class A, Raceland (11-1) will be home to Paintsville (6-6) tentatively set at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Rams won the regular-season game over the Tigers 38-14.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
