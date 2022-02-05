HUNTINGTON — Coach Todd Maynard shouted to one of his Huntington St. Joe High School boys basketball players to look before taking a bad shot.
“You have the best shooter in the state, get it to him,” Maynard yelled, referring to senior guard Jesse Muncy, who scored more than 1,650 points in his career.
Muncy has helped the Irish to a No. 4 ranking in Class A with a 10-4 record against a significantly upgraded schedule from previous seasons. Last week, Muncy scored 22 points as St. Joe upset Class AAA No. 8 Huntington High 65-62.
“We still haven’t played our best basketball,” Muncy said, adding he thinks the Flyers can make a run at the state championship.
A transfer, Muncy followed Maynard to St. Joe from Tolsia. Muncy said more went into his decision to change schools than just his coach leaving.
“I wanted to get a good education,” Muncy said. “I got that at Tolsia, but it’s really good at St. Joe. I just thought it would be better for me. It was a good move. I love it here.”
The three-time all-state selection said he hopes to parlay his prolific scoring ability into a spot on a college roster. Maynard said he thinks the 5-foot-10 guard can play at the next level.
“I’ve talked with some schools about him, some small schools,” Maynard said. “Marshall has shown some interest in him maybe walking on.”
Averaging 20 points per game, Muncy has created many scoring opportunities off defense. He also is a strong 3-point shooter who can drive to the basket and isn’t adverse to passing.
“I love to see guys get open,” Muncy said. “I love seeing them score.”
Muncy said he’d like to major in education, with an eye toward coaching, or business.
For a hobby, Muncy juggles.
“One of my friend’s dad taught me how,” Muncy said. “It’s fun.”
Something Muncy doesn’t juggle at St. Joe is other sports. The school doesn’t field football nor baseball teams. A standout quarterback, Muncy said he missed playing last fall.
“Some people said I’m better in football than basketball,” Muncy said. “I don’t know. I missed it.”
Missing is not something Muncy does much on the basketball court. He and Zavian Johnson, a transfer from Huntington High, combine to form one of the better backcourts in West Virginia, no matter the division.
Muncy said he is focused on this season and that the future will take care of itself.
“I hope I do play in college,” Muncy said. “I hope someone will give me a chance.”
