HUNTINGTON — Huntington is excited about coach Huff.
Huntington St. Joe, that is, and not that coach Huff. While Marshall University football fans are cheering on head coach Charles Huff, Irish supporters are thrilled to have his wife, Jessica, as associate head coach of the Huntington St. Joe girls basketball team.
A former head coach at Lincoln University, Mississippi Valley State and Tennessee State, as well as an assistant at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Furman, Huff brings considerable high-level experience to a staff headed by former Marshall standout Alyssa Hammond.
“Alyssa is amazing,” Huff said of the former Oak Hill (Ohio) High School and Thundering Herd standout. “
She said coaching is teaching, and more than just basketball.
“I’m so excited,” Huff said of coaching at St. Joe. “At the end of the day, I’m very adamant about letting the young ladies know how to trust the process.”
Huff said her time at Tennessee State was a matter of letting God have his way and was a “ministry of serving.”
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Huff said. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”
Huff said she is about staying true to who she is and empowering young women. She called the Lincoln job a “huge break.” She led the Lions to their first national ranking and initial conference championship.
Winning basketball games, however, is important to Huff. A competitor, she was a track star at Penn State before playing professional basketball in Europe. St. Joe is accustomed to winning. Hammond replaces Shannon Lewis, who resigned to pursue other opportunities after winning 334 games and nine state championships.
“We have big shoes to fill,” said Huff, who added success comes from winning practice each day. “You can’t replace history.”
The Irish return considerable talent. Huff said she likes the length and speed St. Joe features a first-team all-stater in Amya Damon, athletic Marshall softball commit Ramey George and double-figure scorer Julie Preservati among others.
Hammond said she is thrilled to have Huff on staff.
“She brings so much to the program,” Hammond said of Huff. “She has so much experience as a college athlete, as a professional player and as a coach. To have a former college head coach on staff is big. I look forward to working with her.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
