LOGAN, Ohio -- Wheelersburg (20-1) won the Associated Press poll championship, but its season ended Wednesday in the region semifinals.
Reagan Vinskovich scored 20 points and Hannah Merritt 16 as unranked Belmont Union Local defeated the top-ranked Pirates 56-45 in the Division III, Region 11 high school girls basketball semifinals at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gymnasium.
The Jets (24-3) take on No. 11 Fairland (25-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the region championship at Logan, with the winner going to state tournament Final Four next week.
Madison Whitaker led Wheelersburg, which missed its first 13 shots, with 11 points. Macee Eaton and Alaina Keeney each scored 10.
Union Local led 43-30 in the second half only to see the Pirates used a 12-0 run to cut their deficit to one point. The Jets, who led the entire game, pulled away down the stretch.
BELMONT UNION LOCAL 15 14 12 15 --56: Miller 1, Kildow 9, Kellaway 5, Merritt 16, Gregor 5, Vinskovich 20.
Boys basketball
PIKEVILLE 63, LAWRENCE COUNTY 57: The Panthers (29-2) defeated the Bulldogs (24-8) in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky 15th Region tournament at the University of Pikeville's Appalachian Wireless Arena. Pikeville advances to the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Martin County (24-7).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.