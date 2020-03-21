HUNTINGTON -- The New York Jets have released former Marshall University star cornerback Darryl Roberts.
The Jets let go of Roberts one day after re-signing another former Thundering Herd standout, linebacker Neville Hewitt, to a one-year, $2 million contract.
Roberts spent four seasons with New York as a sometimes starter and valuable backup.
The move Saturday saves the Jets $6 million - his entire salary due - on the cap for the 2020 season. New York had to make a decision by the end of the day on Roberts, who would have had $2 million of his salary become fully guaranteed. Roberts signed a three-year, $18 million deal last year. NFL contracts, however, usually are not guaranteed.
Roberts, 29, played in 56 games, starting 26, for the Jets in four seasons. He played cornerback and safety. Roberts started 10 games each of the last two seasons, including two at safety in 2019 when when Jamal Adams was injured.
Roberts, whom the Jets selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, also was a key player on special teams. He made 63 tackles and intercepted one pass last season, but was hindered by a calf injury that cost him three games.