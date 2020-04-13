EDITOR’S NOTE: Would Chad Pennington be a Pittsburgh Steeler, a San Francsico 49er or something else? That was a question that buzzed through the NFL Draft site at Madison Square Garden. Pennington, indeed, went elsewhere and three of his Thundering Herd teammates followed. Here is the story as it originally appeared in The Herald-Dispatch on April 16, 2000.
NEW YORK - The New York Jets passed twice on Chad Pennington. They weren't about to risk doing it a third time.
The Jets, a team that produced All-Pro quarterbacks Joe Namath, Richard Todd and Ken O'Brien, selected the former Marshall star with their third pick, the 18th overall, in the first round during Saturday's NFL draft at Madison Square Garden.
Another Marshall player, safety Rogers Beckett, was taken in the second round, 43rd overall, by the San Diego Chargers.
"We all know that pro football is a game of quarterbacks," said Jets coach Al Groh, who worked with Thundering Herd coach Bobby Pruett at Wake Forest. "You have to have a triggerman and we got one. Chad ensures that we'll have a quality quarterback for many years."
Groh said he truly was surprised Pennington was available at No. 18. He said he held his breath as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers passed on Pennington with their selections.
The Steelers took Michigan State wide receiver Plaxico Burress with the eighth overall pick. Denver pulled an even bigger surprise, opting for cornerback Deltha O'Neal of California with the 15th pick. The 49ers, who had traded down from the 12th spot, selected Michigan State linebacker Julian Peterson at No. 16.
The Jets, which drafted Tennessee defensive end Shaun Ellis at No. 12 and South Carolina linebacker John Abraham at No. 13, followed the lead of their fans, who chanted, "Penn-ing-ton, Penn-ing-ton" just before New York selected the Marshall passer, causing about 2,000 of the 4,000 fans in the balcony to erupt with delight.
Still, the Jets debated the pick, taking 7 minutes, 51 seconds of their allotted 15 minutes. Groh said that the Jets, which later took West Virginia tight end Anthony Becht with their fourth first-round pick, received trade offers from other teams. Representatives of the 49ers and Broncos were on the phone while the Jets were mulling whether to take Pennington, but if those teams were talking with New York, their offers weren't satisfactory.
Pennington's selection was the lowest for the first quarterback taken in the first since San Francisco took Virginia Tech's Jim Druckenmiller 18th in 1997, a fact likely attributed to playing against perceived inferior competition in the Mid-American Conference. Groh pointed out that Brett Favre and Boomer Esiason were quarterbacks taken in the second round and that both went on to All-Pro careers.
Several NFL officials said that playing in a lesser-known conference didn't hurt Pennington in their eyes.
"He has too many positives," said Phil Savage, director of scouting for the Baltimore Ravens. "He's a winner. I don't see him as a risky pick at all."
Groh said he was impressed with Pennington's intelligence. A Rhodes Scholar candidate, Pennington continually made an impact on scouts in the postseason. While the five other quarterbacks in the Senior Bowl wore wristbands with plays written on them, Pennington didn't. He learned the playbook and went on to earn the game's most valuable palyer award.
Pennington also learned and recited back 39 of 50 plays scouts gave him at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February. That was far and away more than any other quarterback learned in the 30 minutes they were given to do so.
"Chad's a great athlete and he's tough," Groh said. "He has exceptional presence in the pocket, has a fluid release and he finds alternate receivers quickly. He puts the ball right on the money. We're very impressed with him."
Pennington's intelligence is viewed as a hedge against the adjustment he'll have to make from college to the NFL. Just three of 21 quarterbacks selected in the first round in the 1990s led their teams to conference championship games. Talented players such as Rick Mirer and Ryan Leaf turned out to be busts, while cerebral quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Drew Bledsoe have proven much more productive.
Former All-Pro quarterback Joe Theisman, an analyst for ESPN, said a lot of teams made a serious mistake by not drafting Pennington, a 6-foot-4, 224-pounder from Knoxville, Tenn., and one of just three college quarterbacks to complete more than 1,000 passes in a career.
"If you can get Chad Pennington, you do it," Theisman said. "Chad Pennington is a good choice."
Pennington's quarterback coach with the Jets will be Dan Henning, a former Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers coach. In Washington, Henning coached Theisman.
"Dan Henning's system is easy to learn," Theisman said. "Dan will bring Chad Pennington along and Chad will learn an awful lot very quickly. He's going to help this football team."
New York's selection disappointed the Seattle Seahawks, whose representatives at the table in front of the podium leaned back in their chairs and looked toward the ceiling at the announcement that the Herd quarterback was going to the Big Apple. The Seahawks had shown considerable interest in recent weeks and was due to pick 19th, one selection behind the Jets.
Pennington is the second Marshall player to be selected in the first round in three years. The Minnesota Vikings took wide receiver Randy Moss with the 21st pick in the 1998 draft.
Several other Marshall players are waiting to see if they'll be drafted. Running back Doug Chapman, wide receiver James Williams, linebackers Andre O'Neal and John Grace, center Jason Starkey and tackle Mike Guilliams hope to be selected. If not, many expect to sign as a free agent.