PEDRO, Ohio — If Levi Giles had a theme song, it might be Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”
“I don’t do anything much besides football,” said Jiles, a senior running back and linebacker at Rock Hill High School. “I hunt, fish and go to church.”
Jiles does all those things well. He’s also counted on to lead a young bunch of Redmen, who are off to a 2-1 start this season.
“He’s a good player and a good young man,” Rock Hill assistant coach Eric Bailey said while subbing for head coach Mark Lutz, who was recovering from kidney stone surgery.
The Redmen are coming off a 6-5 season that ended with a 40-7 loss to Loudonville in the playoffs. Division V Rock Hill upset a strong Division IV Gallia Academy 35-31 and played Division V local powers Portsmouth and Fairland tough before losing close games.
Gone are many of the players who starred last season, leading to speculation that the Redmen will be a lot like “Simple Man,” a tune that almost didn’t make the cut for Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album. Producer Al Kooper said the song was too weak. Some might say that about Rock Hill as far as contending for another playoff berth, but Jiles disagrees.
“We’re going to play hard,” Jiles said. “We should be all right. I try to lead the younger guys. They’re getting the hang of it.”
Jiles carried nine times for 113 yards and two touchdowns Friday in a 47-13 triumph over Oak Hill. A week earlier in a 28-0 win over Symmes Valley, Jiles ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts. In a season-opening 17-7 loss to Minford, Jiles gained 50 yards and scored one touchdown on 13 carries.
Jiles, who said he prefers offense to defense, said he’s not sure where football might take him. He added that his mind is on this season, notably Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against Ohio Valley Conference foe Portsmouth (1-2).
“The goal is to win as many games as we can and have fun doing it,” Jiles said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
