HUNTINGTON - Had his son not played golf as a youngster, Jim Boyd might not ever have picked up a golf club, never played a game and certainly wouldn't step foot on the green at the Riviera Country Club golf course just off W.Va. Route 2 in Lesage.
However, Robert Boyd's interest in the game encouraged his father to play along aside him, and at 87 years old Jim continues to play, shooting below his age on many occasions. One such instance was on Tuesday, at Riviera, where Jim Boyd shot a 79 on the 18-hole course.
"There's good fellowship and I play with super guys," Boyd said. "And I get exercise too."
The South Point resident plays three times a week, mostly at Riviera, where he has been a member for 25 years. Sometimes, Boyd said, he'll play at some of the area's other courses, but he likes Riviera the best.
"The 16th hole is supposed to be the hardest in West Virginia," Boyd said. "It plays like it anyway. It's a par-3 and 206 yards." The Professional Golfers Association lists the 206-yard distance from the white tee.
"The people who own (Riviera) are nice to their people," Boyd continued. "It's flat. It has nice, wide-open fairways."
Boyd has been playing golf now for 40 years, starting with Robert and then continuing with the game once his son grew up and moved to Atlanta, where he is an attorney. Robert also is a member of Augusta National Golf Club, and Jim said he's envious that his son gets to play there.
Jim Boyd lived in a rented home in Westmoreland where his landlord taught him the finer points of playing golf once his son left the area. Then Boyd found guys at the Huntington Teamsters Union he ran and he began to play more.
Over the decades that followed, Boyd got better and better. After retiring in 1987, Boyd began playing three times a week and once on Saturday.
He played in left-handed tournaments across the state, finishing runner-up during many of them.
Boyd has been married for 68 years to his wife, Virginia, who enjoys watching golf on television more than he does and toured with him to the tournaments he played in. Boyd said Virginia doesn't mind his trips to the golf course, joking that "She gets rid of me for a few hours."
Shooting better than his age impresses others more than it does Boyd, who said it's easier now the older he gets.
Boyd said he will continue to play for as long as he's able.