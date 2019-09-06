HUNTINGTON - Jim Cyrus, 71, of Huntington, shot 68 Thursday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club course.
Jeff Smith, David Fox, Hank Sammons and Tom Burcham witnessed the round.
