HUNTINGTON -- Jim Hinkle continues his torrid scoring pace on the lanes. He rolled games of 279-237-300 for an 816 series in the Calamity J's Thursday Mixed League at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The perfect game was No. 21 for him and the 800 series the 17th of his career.
