COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State Athletic Director Jim Jones died of natural causes Wednesday. He was 83.
An academic assistant to football coaching legend Woody Hayes, Jones went on to serve as Ohio State athletic director in the 1980s and ’90s.
Jones started at Ohio State as a physical education instructor in 1965 and moved to the athletic department in 1967. He served as academic adviser, mainly to the football team for four seasons earning the title of “brain coach” from Hayes. Jones then moved to athletic department administration and was athletic director from 1987 until his retirement in 1994.