HUNTINGTON – Two starts, two sweeps for the Belmont University men’s golf team.
The Bruins got the first double last weekend when they won Eastern Kentucky’s Colonel Classic in Richmond, Kentucky, and Reeve Felner finished as medalist for his first individual crown.
The Bruins staged a repeat in the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational, which finished Tuesday at the par-71 Guyan Golf and Country Club. They finished 4-under-par when rain fell off and on and temperatures cooled.
Combined with two 12-under efforts Monday, Belmont prevailed at 28-under. Host Marshall placed second at 20 under.
Individually, Jack Schoenberger took medalist honors with a 68 for 200 and his first individual title. He finished a shot better than teammate Michael Senn.
Schoenberger, thanks to a birdie at the par-4 17th when he drove the green, posted 68 and Senn signed for 67 and 201. He had a chance to tie, but made par on the par-5 first hole.
“Kids followed the game plan,” Belmont coach Scott Flynn said. “They picked their spots. Took advantage of scoring opportunities. Some holes here can jump up and bite you. They stayed patient.”
Also for Belmont, Greg Goff shot 73 for 213 and Felner a 72 and 210.
Marshall jumped Morehead State for second, thanks to a 6-under effort compared to 2-over for the Eagles. The Thundering Herd’s Ryan Bilby and Tyler Jones tied for fourth at 205. Bilby shot 70 and Jones 66.
Morehead State’s Nolan Piazza wound up third at 203 with a closing 68.
Not only are Schoenberger and Senn teammates, they are roommates on road trips. Conversations should have been interesting on the return ride to Nashville. The two were aware of how they stood coming down the stretch.
“Drove 17 and got the birdie,” said Schoenberger, a sophomore. “Three rounds of solid golf. The team won, too.”
Like his coach said, Schoenberger capitalized on his chances.
“Hit the driver a lot, good but not great,” he said. “No bad situations. I always had a shot. Today was a little different. Short game was a mess around the greens. I did get tested, but did enough.”
Bilby, who won the West Virginia Open in July at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston, made a strong charge on the back nine after making double bogeys on the par-4 second hole and par-3 seventh. He fired 31 on the back.
“Rough start,” Herd coach Matt Grobe said. “My thought, ‘Well, just wait.’ I didn’t worry. He put the pedal to the floor.”
Jones made birdies on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes to go with two earlier birdies and thus posted a closing 30.
“What Tyler did was incredible,” Grobe said. “The first 45 (holes) compared to the last nine, he finished strong.”
The Herd managed second place but couldn't get on top of the leaderboard.
“Happy for the team. They fight, they scrap. They give it everything,” Grobe said. “Scott’s a good coach, and (Belmont) came in feeling good."
This was Belmont’s second win at Marshall. The first came in 2015.
Marshall’s next tournament is the Virtues Intercollegiate scheduled Sept. 25-26 at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport, Ohio. Miami (Ohio) is the host school.
Team scores
Belmont -28
Marshall -20
Morehead State -18
Purdue-Fort Wayne -6
Bellarmine -4
Dayton -3
Longwood -2
Northern Kentucky +2
Cleveland State +8
Murray State +11
Robert Morris +19
Youngstown State +20
Individuals
Top 5
Jack Schoenbarger, Bel 68-64-68—200
Michael Senn, Bel 65-69-67—201
Nolan Pizza, More 66-69-68-203
Ryan Bilby, Mar 70-65-70—205
Tyler Jones, Mar 71-68-66—205