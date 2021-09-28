HUNTINGTON -- Johnson Central High School football coach Jim Matney died Tuesday.
Matney had been hospitalized since late August because of COVID-19 and a stroke. His sister-in-law Janette Jude announced Matney's death in a social media post.
“Jim passed away peacefully after the boys were able to say their goodbyes, with Debby by his side,” Jude wrote, referring to his wife Debby Matney and their children. “I regret that he didn’t know how many of you cared and reached out to our family. Thank you so much. We’re heartbroken but we will get through this. We have so many of you who I know will be there for us all. Please pray for peace, comfort, and strength for us.”
Matney was head football and wrestling coach at Johnson Central since 2004. He led the football program to state championships in 2016 and 2019. His teams appeared in state title games each season from 2015 through 2019. Matney, who coached at Sheldon Clark High School from 1984 through 2003, won 183 games with the Golden Eagles and more than 300 in his career.
Reaction to Matney's death was shock and sadness.
"The football program at Ironton High School wants to offer its condolences to the family of coach Matney and the entire Johnson Central Community," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said.
"Prayers are going up for the Matney family," said Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham.
"So sad to see this," West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. "Prayers for his family and the team and the community."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.