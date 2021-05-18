PAINTSVILLE, Ky. -- Johnson Central captured a walk-off 8-7 victory over Cabell Midland during a wild eighth inning Monday in high school softball.
The Eagles (23-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth after the Knights (20-6) scored three in the top of the inning to break a 4-4 tie.
Chloe VanHoose went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in for Johnson Central. Madelyn Vaughn hit a home run drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in relief of VanHoose. Randi Delong went 3 for 4 with a homer. Mayson Delong was 2 for 4. Emily Adkins, Clara Blair and Abigail Williams all were 2 for 5.
Olivia Pelfrey was 4 for 4 with a home run for Cabell Midland. Jenna Dorsey was 3 for 4 with two RBI. Rielly Lucas and Sydni Burko each went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI.
CABELL MIDLAND 021 001 03 -- 3 7 1
JOHNSON CENTRAL 000 003 14 -- 4 8 1
Ballengee, Baker (8) and Pelfrey; VanHoose, Vaughn (8) and M. Delong.
Hitting: (CM) Pelfrey 4-4 HR, Dorsey 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Lucas 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Burko 2-4 3B HR 2 RBI; (JC) R. Delong 3-4 2B HR, M. Delong 2-4, Adkins 2-5, Blair 2-5 2B, Williams 2-5 2B, Vaughn HR 3 RBI.
ASHLAND 8, GREENUP COUNTY 6: Kenzi Robinson hit a grand slam to lift the Kittens over the visiting Musketeers. Jade Erwin earned the win. Zoey Keeton drove in two for Greenup County.
WHEELERSBURG 17, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Andi Jo Howard and Macee Eaton homered to lead the Pirates over the Indians. Howard drove in three and Eaton smacked two hits. Howard was the winning pitcher.
Baseball
GREENUP COUNTY 1, PAINTSVILLE 0: Carson Wireman struck out 12 in a one-hit shutout of the host Tigers (22-6).
Austin Clarkson and Brock Kitchen each smacked two hits. Clarkson drove in Cameron Carroll as the Musketeers improved to 15-13.
POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: The Big Blacks (13-5) defeated Chapmanville 10-6, then lost to the host Tigers 7-4.
In the opener, Joel Beattie whiffed 12 to pick up the win. Hunter Lilly drove in three runs. Wyatt Wilson slapped three hits and Beattie, Hunter Bush, Riley Oliver and Isaac Craddock had two hits apiece. In the nightcap, twice Point Pleasant lost three-run leads.
MEIGS 12, RIVER VALLEY 2: The Marauders clinched outright the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship, its first since 2011, by beating the Raiders in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Alex Pierce had three hits and scored four runs for Meigs (12-8 overall, 10-1 TVC). Andrew Dodson also had three hits and was the winning pitcher. Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover each had two hits. For River Valley (15-9, 7-5) Dalton Jones and Isiah Harkins each went 2 for 3.
WAHAMA 9, RAVENSWOOD 4: Ethyn Barnitz went 3 for 4 to help the White Falcons defeat the host Red Devils.
Trey Ohlinger, Zachary Fields and Aaron Henry each had two hits, with Ohlinger driving in three runs for Wahama (6-7 overall, 4-3 Little Kanawha Conference). Bryce Zuspan was the winner. Beau Bennett and Cameron Taylor each smacked to hits for Ravenswood (1-11, 1-5).
LINCOLN COLUNTY 15, WAHAMA 14: The host Panthers (12-2) scored nine runs in their final at bat to edge the White Falcons (6-8). Andrew McCloud was the winning pitcher. Gabe Bates went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBI. Aaron Henry went 4 for 5 with two RBI for Wahama.
WHEELERSBURG 25, EASTERN-PIKE 1: The Pirates (18-7) took advantage of 10 Eagles' errors and seven walks in a rout. Eric Green had four hits and Garrett Welch and Cooper McKenzie, who drove in four, three each. Cade Dyer, Chase Conley and D.J. Horton had two hits apiece.