ONA — Johnson Central and Cabell Midland may not seem like a geographic fit on the softball field, but Eagles coach Craig Delong feels like playing the Knights — and many other West Virginia teams — is a benefit for his program.
On Tuesday night, the Eagles and Knights battled for the second time this season with the result being similar to the first.
Johnson Central scored four runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a deficit for a 5-2 win on Tuesday in Ona.
“Carbon copy,” Delong said of the wins. “Last time, we were down in the seventh and came back to tie it and won it in the bottom of the eighth. The thing about this team is we never give up. We get ourselves back in a hole sometimes, but we always find a way to come out of it.
“There’s a little more gray and I lose a little bit more of my hair, but it’s a good group of girls that know how to fight and know how to win.”
Cabell Midland and Johnson Central present two of the more powerful lineups within the Tri-State, which makes it a fun matchup.
On this evening, however, it was about small-ball and who executed the best.
Cabell Midland led 2-1 entering the seventh inning, but Johnson Central got a pair of bunt singles to start a rally that used an infield single from Clara Blair to tie it and a sacrifice fly from Emily Adkins squeezed around a pair of wild pitches that scored runs to set the final margin.
As expected in the matchup of West Virginia and Kentucky heavyweights, the Knights got a pair of runners on in the bottom of the frame and saw catcher Olivia Pelfrey hammer four pitches foul — one off the kneecap of coach Herman Beckett down the third-base line — before a pop-out to second base to end the exciting game.
Beckett, who was sore after the contest, said games against elite competition such as Johnson Central make his team better because there’s no margin for error.
“I’d like to play them again if we could,” Beckett said. “This team (Johnson Central) just flat hits the ball. You can’t take it away from them. They hit the ball. The key is bunts, though. We tried and we couldn’t get a bunt down. We have to be able to get a bunt down.”
Execution hurt Cabell Midland (21-7) on a few occasions Tuesday.
The Knights had an opportunity to plate more runs in the fourth after tying the game at 1-all, but ran themselves out of the inning on the base-paths.
“We had a couple running miscues that really hurt us because we’d have probably put up a couple more runs, but that’s going to happen,” Beckett said. “We’ll get better and we’ll be there when the time counts.”
Both teams were using the contest as a warm-up for their respective postseasons with Johnson Central (27-6) entering district play next week and Cabell Midland also starting sectional play at the same time.
Delong said that, especially with scheduling issues, playing the close out-of-state competition has made his team better this season.
“It’s been very beneficial,” Delong said. “It’s been hard to find games at home, so here on the Huntington side of things, there’s great competition and they’ll play you home and away most of the time. In the Ashland area, no one plays us within our region, so we’ve had to try to find games. Hopefully, we’ll continue this all the time.”
Earlier this season, the teams played with Johnson Central rallying for three runs in the final frame to force extra innings before earning an 8-7 win in eight innings.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 000 100 4 — 5 6 3
CABELL MIDLAND 000 101 0 — 2 8 3
Vaughan and M. Delong. Terry and Pelfrey. Hitting: (JC) M. Delong 2-4; Williams 2B, RBI. (CM) Terry 3-4, 3B; Lucas 2-3; Dorsey 2-4.