Huntington's Mikey Johnson (2), center, makes a drive across the court to score past Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13), left, and Jack Eastone (2) during a boys high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Michael Johnson said he didn’t feel any pressure to lead Huntington’s boys basketball team against arch-rival Cabell Midland on Friday night, and the sophomore scored 23 points to lead the Highlanders to a 54-47 win.
Johnson scored six of his points in the first half, added nine in the third quarter and topped it off with eight in the final period as Huntington improved to 7-5.
“Well, we’re missing some players, so I’ve got to step up, we’ve got to step up as a team and that’s what we did tonight to come out with the [win],” said Johnson.
Montez Tubbs scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half as the Highlanders and Knights emerged from the first quarter tied 10-10. The two teams maintained a back-and-forth battle through the second period with Huntington holding a 27-26 lead after one half.
Despite a 7-2 run in the third quarter, Huntington couldn’t get distance between itself and Cabell Midland (4-7).
Johnson scored nine of the Highlanders’ 11 points that period, but the Knights’ Chandler Schmidt knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter as the teams headed to the fourth quarter tied at 38-38. Schmidt led his team with 20 points in the game.
In the fourth quarter, the Highlanders put the contest away by holding the Knights to nine points in the final quarter. After Huntington forced Midland to foul, the Highlanders hit 7 of 8 free throws. Johnson made all six of his foul shots that quarter.
“That was a huge win. We needed that win especially coming off ... I think we lost two in a row,” Huntington head coach Ty Holmes said. “The guys just played so hard. We made mistakes but we fought through them.”
Holmes said Johnson gave his team exactly what it needed to seal the win.
“He played aggressively,” Holmes said. “That’s what he has to do night in and night out. Then down the stretch making free throws.”
