EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month.
The club was popular in its five years in the city, drawing crowds among the leaders in the Appalachian League. A lack of suitable facilities and the Chicago Cubs’ desire to consolidate minor league operations, however, led to the franchise’s demise.
Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs:
HUNTINGTON -- Artis Johnson didn't make it to the Chicago Cubs.
The former Huntington Cubs outfielder, though, said he feels as if he did.
"I always felt welcomed and adored by the community of Huntington," said Johnson, who played here in 1993 and 1994. "Although in the big scheme of things our minor league club was not the big leagues, being treated like pros, signing autographs, radio interviews and appearances gave me an awesome snippet of how grand an experience and responsibility the support must be in a major league city."
Johnson was one of the better hitters in the H-Cubs' six-year history. In 1993 as a rookie out of Florida A&M, Johnson batted .294, reached base at a .354 clip and slugged .353. A hit-over-power player, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner outfielder hit one home run, a massive shot against the Johnson City Cardinals, drove in 20 run, batted .272, posted a .317 on base percentage and slugged .359.
Johnson fondly remembered the home run.
"The distance it covered and how it amazed my teammate was one shining memory set among many other fond memories of the minor league baseball I experienced in Huntington," Johnson said.
Johnson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of Delray Beach (Florida) High School, where he was a football star, in the 11th round of the 1990 Major League Baseball Draft, but education was important to him and he didn't sign. The Cubs selected him in the 58th round in 1993. After he completed his baseball career, Johnson finished his degree and has taught math for more than 20 years in the Palm Beach County (Florida) School District.
Johnson's said his passion for baseball grew tremendously in Huntington.
"It introduced me to a new group of exciting athletes and figures who drove me to excel in the sport which gave me opportunities that I could never imagine having as a kid growing up. A college education, traveling to see different places around the country and meeting different people from all walks of life were part of that."
Johnson said he particularly enjoyed learning about Marshall University athletics.
"Being in the center of a very popular college town, especially at that time, and learning more about the history of Marshall University athletics made my time spent in Huntington a great experience," Johnson said. "In two seasons there were many memories that stood out. Some special moments were definitely taking the field for any home game in front of that crowd that adopted us as their home tea,. I still get motivation and a chill to this day when the song "Smells Like Teen Spirit" begins to play on the radio at any time."