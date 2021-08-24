ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Zachary Johnson scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Ironton St. Joe to a 4-0 victory over Fairland in boys high school soccer.
Brady Medinger and Aiden Deborde also scored. Landon Rowe had an assist. Eli Ford made three saves to earn the shutout.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 7, LINCOLN COUNTY 1: C.J. Knapper scored a hat trick and McKabe Allara scored twice and had an assist as the host Black Eagles defeated the Panthers. Mathius Gist and Faisel Clark also scored for South Charleston. Anthony Moles made four saves.
Jackson Sanders scored for Lincoln County.
Girls soccer
HURRICANE 3, GREENBRIER EAST 0: Lauren Dye scored two of the Redskins three second-half goals in a victory over the host Spartans in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Madison Francis scored one goal. Kayleigh Triplett and Maddie Willis combined for the shutout.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, FLEMING COUNTY 0: Carleigh Conley made 14 assists and seven digs to lead the VolleyCats (5-0) to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 victory over the visiting Panthers (0-3). Bethany Ledford contributed 10 digs.
RUSSELL 3, RACELAND 1: Sadie Hill made 20 kills, 17 digs and 12 assists as the Red Devils (1-0) beat the visiting Rams, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15.
Jenna Finch had 20 digs and Ava O'Neal 12 for Russell. Torie Hester made 15 assists and 10 kills. Reagan Mackie and Abby Tanner each made 18 kills for Raceland (2-3). Charlee Billions made 13 kills.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 1: The Musketeers beat the Royals 18-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20 as Carolina Adkins made 19 kills and 10 digs. Charlie Floyd handed out 15 assists. Kortney Stephens had 10 digs and Sadie Chaffins 10 kills.
FAIRVIEW 3, IRONTON 0: The Eagles swept the Fighting Tigers 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 in Westwood, Kentucky.
RIVER VALLEY 3, FEDERAL HOCKING 0: Kyndall Beaver scored three aces, Hannah Allison 15 assists and Javan Gardner seven kills as the Raiders (1-0) swept the Lancers in Bidwell, Ohio.
MEIGS 3, SOUTHERN 2: Maggie Musser broke a 10-10 tie in the deciding game to lift the Marauders (1-0) to a 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12 victory over the Tornadoes (0-1) in Racine, Ohio.
PRESTONSBURG 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Allison Garrett handed out 19 assists as the Black Cats defeated the Bulldogs 25-21, 25-19, 25-13. Mya Burgess had 10 aces and Molly Boyd 11 kills.
Golf
WAHAMA WINS QUAD: The White Falcons edged Point Pleasant by four shots to win a quad meet at the Riverside Golf Club.
Wahama shot 179. Point Pleasant shot 183, Federal Hocking 197 and Parkersburg Catholic didn't record a team score. The Lancers' Mason Jackson was the medalist with a 4-over par, 39, one stroke ahead of the Big Blacks' Brennen Sang.
Connor Ingles led the White Falcons with a 42. Brycen Bumgarner shot 43, Mattie Ohlinger 45, Ethan Gray 49 and Casey Greer 52.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, HILLSBORO 0: Maria Nolan, Serena Kataria and Isabella Hamilton won singles matches to help the host Pirates defeat the Indians. Josalyn Conley and Aby Jones, and Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney, won in doubles.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Fairview's football game at Pineville has been canceled, as has Rock Hill's home football game with Dayton Meadowdale.
