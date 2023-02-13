As the confetti fell at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona following the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, two players hailing from Sun Belt Conference member schools were among those joining the celebration.
Nazeeh Johnson, who played with the Marshall Thundering Herd while the school was in Conference USA, had quite the journey to being on the active roster for the biggest game of the year.
Johnson is the third Marshall University alumnus to win the Super Bowl as a player or coach in the past five seasons, following in the footsteps of Vinny Curry, who won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, and Byron Leftwich, who was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, Johnson bounced between the practice squad and active roster throughout the season but appeared in each of the playoff games for Kansas City, making one tackle in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Johnson appeared in 11 of the Chiefs' 20 games in the 2022 season, making eight tackles total.
One other former SBC standout, running back Jerick McKinnon (Georgia Southern), had three catches for 15 yards and four carries for 34 — none bigger than the nine-yard rush and slide at the one-yard line on the Chiefs final possession. The heads-up play allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down to 11 seconds ahead of the go-ahead 27-yard field goal.
Wide receivers Zach Pascal out of Old Dominion and Quez Watkins out of Southern Miss combined for three catches totaling 18 yards for the Eagles in the losing effort.
Long snapper Rick Lovato out of Old Dominion also competed for Philadelphia, while Southern Miss product offensive lineman Cameron Tom and Coastal Carolina alum defensive end Tarron Jackson were members of the team’s practice squad.
The Sun Belt was represented on all 14 playoff rosters following the 2022-23 NFL regular season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.