Best Virginia’s Kevin Jones, left, and D’Angelo Hunter celebrate after Jones scored the winning basket to beat the Bucketneers 63-62 in The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional final Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Best Virginia's Kevin Jones updates The Basketball Tournament bracket after the team defeated the Bucketneers 63-62 to win the West Virginia Regional on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Best Virginia's Kevin Jones (21) and D'Angelo Hunter (1) celebrate Jones scoring the winning basket over the Bucketneers 63-62 to win the regional of The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday.
CHARLESTON — From on-the-verge to on-the-ropes to on-cloud-nine, Best Virginia and its fans went through the gauntlet of emotions at the Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday — a range of feelings that only the unique format of The Basketball Tournament can provide.
If Wednesday truly was the last basketball game several members of the West Virginia alumni team will play within state borders, it would be hard to imagine a better ending than the one Elam Ending provided.
With the game tied at 55 and the Elam Ending set at 63, Best Virginia went on a 6-0 run, only to yield a 7-0 run to the Bucketneers before Kevin Jones put the game away with a bucket in the lane to secure a 63-62 win in the West Virginia Regional.
The victory advances Best Virginia to the tournament quarterfinals in Dayton for Friday’s 9 p.m. battle with Red Scare, Dayton’s alumni entry.
It was a topsy-turvy final stretch befitting a back-and-forth second half and a game full of statistical anomalies.
Despite committing 19 turnovers, taking 18 less shots and not having a player score more than 10 points, Best Virginia survived, culminating in a frantic celebratory scrum and outburst from the home crowd.
“I was falling down and I was just hoping I got enough on it to get it to the rim or get a foul call,” Jones said. “I seen it go in and I don’t know, something came over me — joy, relief. Those Elam Endings are no joke. They can last forever in your mind. Relief, joy — all of that put together. Just happy to go to the next round.”
Best Virginia coach James Long called a timeout with possession and under four minutes showing in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 55, which brought on the Elam Ending.
Immediately, Best Virginia responded with Jones hitting 1 of 2 free throws and adding a bucket after a defensive stop to go up 58-55. After another stop, Jamel Morris stroked an in-rhythm 3-pointer to put Best Virginia on the doorstep as the crowd erupted and the Bucketneers called timeout.
After another empty possession from the Bucketneers, Morris had three chances to end the game but missed back-to-back-to-back mid-range jumpers that gave the Bucketneers life.
The Bucketneers’ rally started there with a pair of T.J. Cromer free throws, followed by a missed 3 from Morris and a contested triple from Desonta Bradford, making the score 61-60.
Best Virginia then turned the ball over for the 19th time, with the Bucketneers spending a timeout to try and set up a game-winning 3. Bradford, who finished with a game-high 22 points and canned 6 of 11 3-pointers on the night, got a look, but it was contested by Jones. The shot didn’t draw iron but landed in the waiting arms of the Bucketneers’ Isaac Banks, who laid it in to make the score 62-61.
Despite falling behind, that two-point lay-in came as a relief to Best Virginia.
“It’s weird because I was like, ‘Cool, at least they didn’t hit a 3. At least we have a chance to come back down and get a possession and score,’” Jones said.
Jones did just that, cutting across the lane and hitting a one-hander as he fell to the floor.
“So many factors go into playing these types of games, and everything just kind of came together at the right moments and we did what we needed to do to advance,” Jones said. “It makes it extra special playing with your brothers, man. In college I got to play with them as well, obviously, but with the new generation of guys and the way we’ve blended so well in such a short amount of time, it’s been great. It’s extra special just for that reason. I still can’t believe we’re going to Dayton.”
Best Virginia is going largely because of another solid shooting night, hitting 24 of 44 shots from the floor (54.5%) and 8 of 16 3-pointers, while limiting the Bucketneers to 38.7% shooting (24 of 62). It was a balanced effort as well, as all 10 Best Virginia players scored before any of them scored twice. With the team leading 24-18 early in the second quarter, each player had at least one point and none had more than three.
Jones and Morris each finished with 10 points to lead the way, with Jaysean Paige narrowly missing a double-double, recording eight points and 10 rebounds.
Cromer added 16 points in support of Bradford for the Bucketneers, with Banks chipping in 11.
