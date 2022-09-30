LLOYD, Ky. — Jasmyn Jones scored four goals and assisted on one to pace South Point to a 9-0 victory over Greenup County (3-12-1) Thursday in girls high school soccer.
Jaycie Walters, Luca Pennington, Makinzie Luhrsen, Ella Cassidy and Nevaeh Huff also scored. Bindi Staley, Huff and Cassidy issued assists.
Luhrsen and Jaidyn Malone each made one save.
WINFIELD 1, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: The Highlanders’ Mac Markun made her 100th save of the season, but the Generals scored in the 43rd minute to win.
BOYD COUNTY 2, RUSSELL 1: Laci Boyd and Faith Burnside scored as the Lions (10-4-2) held off the Red Devils (6-9-1) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Ava Quinn scored off a penalty kick for Russell.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 2, PIKEVILLE 0: Brylee Blair scored both goals as the Bulldogs (9-6) topped the Panthers (9-8-2) in Louisa, Kentucky. Molly McClanahan and Leandra Curnutte handed out assists. Abby Maynard made three saves.
Boys soccer
ROCK HILL 4, FAIRLAND 2: Brayden Adams scored three goals in the first half to lift the Redmen over the Dragons in Pedro, Ohio. Sam Adams chipped in a goal in the second half. Will Davis and Evan Williams scored for Fairland.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 0: The Lions (25-3) defeated the Volleycats (21-6) 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 on Senior Night in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Aly Caldwell made 11 assists. Taylor Bartrum made eight kills.
FAIRVIEW 3, RACELAND 2: Graycin Price made 20 kills and Kiera Loving 10 as the Eagles (18-5) beat the host Rams (19-9) 26-24, 25-12, 27-29, 23-25, 15-7.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.