SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Jasmyn Jones scored four goals and assisted on one to pace South Point (1-0) to a 6-0 victory over Southeastern (0-1) Monday in girls high school soccer at Alumni Stadium.
Ella Cassidy and Camryn Ervin also scored. Jaycie Walters, Neveah Huff and Chayce Bowling issued an assist apiece. Makinzie Luhrsen made six saves and Jaidyn Malone two.
"Jasmyn Jones did a great job of finding the back of the net," Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said, also mentioning Cassidy, Ervin, Bowling, Ali Stidham and Bindi Staley. "Jaycie Walters, our senior captain, makes everyone around her better. The entire team played well."
POINT PLEASANT 2, EAST FAIRMONT 1: Madelyn Call scored a goal in each half to help the Big Blacks (2-0) past the homestanding Bees (1-1-1).
PRESTONSBURG 3, BOYD COUNTY 2: Anna Burchett scored two goals and handed out one assist as the host Blackcats (3-0-1) edged the Lions. Sophie Stephens scored one goal and issued one assist. Lindsey Stratton made six saves. Faith Burnside and Laci Boyd each scored for Boyd County (4-1).
Golf
HUNTINGTON HIGH NIPS CHESAPEAKE: Jackson O'Roark's 50 served as the tiebreaker in the Highlanders' triumph over the Panthers. The teams tied 186-186 in regulation.
WINFIELD 154, CHAPMANVILLE 177: Jackson Woodburn shot 1-over-par 37 Monday to lift the Generals past the Tigers in a match at the Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado, West Virginia. Dylan Vance led Chapmanville with a 43.
Volleyball
RACELAND 3, RUSSELL 1: The host Rams halted the Red Devils' Kentucky 63rd District winning streak at 34 Monday with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory. Russell hadn't lost a district match since falling to Greenup County on Sept. 27, 2017.
SOUTHERN 3, MEIGS 1: Jaylynn Hupp issued six assists and Emilee Barber five as the Tornadoes beat the Marauders 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
OTHER SCORES: Portsmouth West defeated Rock Hill 25-10, 25-12, 25-10; Wheelersburg beat Fairfield 25-11, 25-16, 25-13; and Portsmouth topped Lewis County 25-19, 27-25, 25-18.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by emailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.