As Greenup County’s offensive coordinator, Travis Jones played a leading role in shaping what was an Air Raid offense four years ago into one of the best rushing attacks in northeastern Kentucky.
Now the Musketeers will see what Jones can do with an entire program.
Greenup County announced Jones as its new coach on Monday, replacing Zack Moore, who stepped away to serve as vice principal. District policy prohibits both coaching and working in administration.
Moore was voted Class 3A Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association in his final season after the Musketeers went from winless on the field in 2021 to 8-5 – their most wins since 1998 and first third-round playoff appearance since 2007.
Jones coordinated an offense that made a jump from 5.6 points per game in 2021 to 28.1 this past fall.
Jones spread the credit for that across the offense – receivers and their position coach, Bryan Hoover, and “a great offensive line for this area, one of the best I have been around,” and its mentor, Nevan Johnson.
The key piece: sophomore quarterback Tyson Sammons, who ran for 1,672 yards and 25 touchdowns and passed for 1,395 yards and nine TDs.
“Our scheme was built around (Sammons’s) strengths and our personnel’s strengths as a whole, and we had quite a bit of success with that,” Jones said. “Our offense is very flexible: if we have a great vertical threat, a guy that’s going to win one-on-ones in the future, I guarantee you that you will see a lot of vertical passing attempts. If we have a quarterback that doesn’t run the ball quite like Tyson, we will mold our reads around more (run-pass option) instead of run option, and you will see more quick game and drop-back pass game.”
Jones’s preferred style offensively is spread gap-scheme option and play-action, he said.
“I am a math teacher; I like numbers,” he said. “My goal is to put defenders in conflict to create better numbers for us.”
Defensively, Jones favors an odd front (nose tackle lined up over the opposing center) and single high Cover 3 (safety playing the deep middle of the field as one of three deep defensive backs), he said.
“I want our defense to play aggressive and take chances,” Jones said. “I like gambling on that side of the ball a bit and putting pressure on the quarterback. I know as an offensive coordinator how hard it is to prepare for a team that has multiple pressures and a lot of pre- and post-snap movement.”
Jones is Greenup County’s seventh coach of the 2000s. Only one skipper in program history has stayed longer than five years – TJ Maynard (1998-2004), now rival Russell’s coach.
Jones, 30, sees that as the main factor in the Musketeers’ up-and-down history.
“The goal for our program is alignment from top to bottom,” he said. “The goal is for our JFL coaches, middle school coaches and high school coaches to preach the same values to our kids and speak the same language to them in terms of offense and defense. I think that’s what is needed for sustained success and to take this program to the next level."
Greenup County athletic director Matt Thompson believes Jones can lead that journey.
"He has shown the positive impact he has on our young men and women through his dedication as a teacher, football and track coach," Thompson said. "We look forward to watching our football program continue to grow and improve under his leadership."
Jones teaches geometry at Greenup County, where the 2022 Eastern Kentucky Conference Assistant Coach of the Year was an assistant for six seasons, including the last three coordinating the Musketeers’ offense. He also coaches track and field.
Jones is a Russell and Ohio University graduate. He’s married to Mika. The couple has two daughters, Kynslee and Kilynn.