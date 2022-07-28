The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Jared Jones is going to take his golf game to an international stage in September.

Jones, a graduate of Spring Valley High School and Ohio State and currently director of instruction at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, has earned a spot on the American team for the 30th PGA Cup, scheduled Sept. 12-18 at Foxhills Country Club & Resort in Surrey, England.

