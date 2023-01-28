SUMMIT, Ky. – As Ashland rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit, Boyd County’s Jasmine Jordan knew she had to pull her team together.
During a furious rally by the Kittens, Jordan said it was important to tell her team to keep calm and take care of business to put its visiting archrival away.
The Lions did just that behind a game-high 23 points from Jordan as Boyd defeated Ashland 64-62 on Saturday at Boyd County Middle School.
The loss snapped a two-game skid for the Lions.
“Everything didn’t go our way,” Jordan said. “It’s not going to be that way. So, we just have to keep calm, and doing what we do best is what we’re good at.”
What the Lions did best was use their height advantage with Jordan and Audrey Biggs to draw contact under the basket, getting Boyd County to the free-throw line, where it hit 16 of 22 foul shots.
Ashland did what it did best too.
After falling behind at 39-29 at halftime, the Kittens surrendered a layup to Boyd County’s Taylor Bartrum that gave the Lions their biggest lead at 41-29 in the third quarter.
Ashland turned on the pressure, with Ella Sellars, Kenleigh Woods and Jaidyn Gulley forcing turnovers in the backcourt while also denying passes into the paint to Jordan.
By the end of the third period, the Kittens had cut the lead to 49-43.
“That’s the name of our game,” Ashland coach Stacy Davis said. “We get behind in the first half, and never count us out because we’re coming back. We’ve got a group of girls that will fight to the end of the game.”
Woods put Ashland (16-5) ahead 56-55 with 2:19 to play on a layup, two of her 22 points for the Kittens. It was Ashland’s first lead since it went ahead 5-4 at 6:23 of the first quarter.
Jordan and Boyd County (14-5) proved too much.
Jordan scored seven points in the fourth period, including a bank shot in the paint that pulled the Lions to within 60-59 with 59 seconds to play.
Woods scored 13 in the final period, including a layup with 34 seconds to go that gave Ashland its final lead at 62-61.
After Bartrum answered with two points to put Boyd County back in front, Woods drove the baseline for a chance to give the Kittens the lead again. Jordan was one of four Lions who swarmed Woods and blocked her shot.
Boyd County took possession after Ashland knocked the ball out of bounds.
Jordan made one of two foul shots after Boyd County inbounded the ball, and a desperation shot from three quarters of the length of the floor hit the rim for the Kittens.
