BARBOURSVILLE -- Raymond Jordan not only beat his age in a round of golf Thursday, he annihilated it.
Jordan, 81, shot 3-under-par 69 at the Esquire Country Club course. Jack Nichols, Bob Gray and Tom Nimmo witnessed the round.
