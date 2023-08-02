Marshall tight end Toby Payne turns a catch up the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson, Sr. powers past a dummy as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall wide receiver Talik Keaton walks the sideline as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall offensive lineman Trent Fraley makes a call as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall defensive lineman Chris Thomas powers past a dummy as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall wide receiver Mason Pierce speeds up the field after a catch as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall's Jayden Harrison (2) speeds up the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback T.J. McMahon looks to make a throw as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W..Va.
Marshall's Jayden Harrison (2) speeds up the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall offensive lineman Trent Holler (55), Logan Osburn (65), and Ethan Driskell (52) block defenders as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback T.J. McMahon (13) hands off to running back J'Coryan Anderson (25) as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback Cole Pennington jogs the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) speeds up the field after a toss as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall's Caleb Coombs walks the sideline as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall defensive lineman TyQaze Leggs powers past a dummy as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher looks to make a throw as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) speeds up the field after a toss as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall tight end Toby Payne turns a catch up the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall defensive lineman Isaiah Gibson, Sr. powers past a dummy as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall wide receiver Talik Keaton walks the sideline as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall offensive lineman Trent Fraley makes a call as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall defensive lineman Chris Thomas powers past a dummy as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall wide receiver Mason Pierce speeds up the field after a catch as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall's Jayden Harrison (2) speeds up the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback T.J. McMahon looks to make a throw as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W..Va.
Marshall's Jayden Harrison (2) speeds up the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall offensive lineman Trent Holler (55), Logan Osburn (65), and Ethan Driskell (52) block defenders as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback T.J. McMahon (13) hands off to running back J'Coryan Anderson (25) as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback Cole Pennington jogs the field as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) speeds up the field after a toss as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall's Caleb Coombs walks the sideline as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall defensive lineman TyQaze Leggs powers past a dummy as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher looks to make a throw as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) speeds up the field after a toss as Herd football players work through drills during the first practice of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — Charles Huff walked onto the Joan C. Edwards Stadium football field Wednesday like a child ready to try out new toys.
The Marshall University coach was eager to see how the Thundering Herd’s newcomers — 25 transfers, five junior college players and 10 freshmen — meshed with the players returning from last season’s 9-4 team.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.