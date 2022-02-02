Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for West Virginia’s football program as National Signing Day came and went.
But what little news there was certainly helped solidify arguably the Mountaineers’ biggest area of need.
Only one new scholarship player was announced, with wide receiver Cortez Braham, a junior-college transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas signing to join WVU next season.
Elsewhere, Hudson Clement, a wideout from Martinsburg who earned MVP honors at this year’s Class AAA state title game, also announced via Twitter that he would walk on at West Virginia.
The Mountaineers were hit hard by the transfer portal at wide receiver over the past few months with Sam Brown, Isaiah Esdale, Sean Ryan and Winston Wright all leaving. That left only Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Kaden Prather, Reese Smith and Graeson Malashevich as returning receivers with experience.
WVU coach Neal Brown began fixing the problem a couple of months ago, adding three wideouts on Dec. 15 as part of the early signing day for the 2022 class, and Braham could be a player ready to help right away.
Braham made 68 catches for 1,387 yards in his three-year career at Hutchinson, finishing fifth in school history in both categories. He also had 17 touchdowns in his 26 games.
A former product of Westwood High School in Blytheville, South Carolina, Braham finished his prep career with 79 catches for 1,370 yards and 17 scores.
Originally committed to Buffalo, Braham reopened his options in December and also had offers from Colorado State, UNLV, SMU, Temple, Akron, Umass, Miami (Ohio), South Alabama, Western Michigan and Texas State. He was listed as a three-star recruit by ESPN and a two-star prospect by Rivals.
Braham is the second junior-college transfer at receiver in this class, joining Jeremiah Aaron of Navarro Community College in Pearland, Texas, and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Clement, meanwhile, will give the Mountaineers another in-state option at wideout, joining Malashevich (Spring Valley) and redshirt sophomore Preston Fox (Morgantown). Clement finished third in Kennedy Award voting and was named the state Gatorade Player of the Year after finishing the season with 79 receptions for 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns with 134 additional yards on 11 rushes.
But he certainly saved his best for last, setting a Super Six record with eight touchdowns in a 62-21 win for Martinsburg over Huntington. Clement finished with four touchdowns on the ground and four through the air, tying Super Six records in rushing and receiving touchdowns as well.
On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter with his announcement.
“First off I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this process,” Clement’s statement read. “I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me and believed in me. I would like to thank my coaches at Martinsburg for shaping me into the player and man I am today. Big thanks to Coach Brown and [then-WVU wide receivers coach Gerad] Parker for this opportunity. Football has taught me so many things and opened so many doors. After a lot of thinking and talking with my family, I would like to say I am 100% committed to West Virginia University !!!”
The addition of Barham brought WVU’s scholarship total in the 2022 class up to 25, leaving seven more spots to fill through the spring and summer. Brown told reporters during a press conference for early signing day that he intended to use all 32 spots.