HUNTINGTON — Cam Roam and Davey Jude share the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Tri-State PGA Classic.
They were the only players to better par on a sunny, breezy Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Both shot 70.
Roam got a share of the lead when he rolled in an 8-footer birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
“Pleased for the limited play we’ve had,” Roam said, referring to the challenging conditions players found during March. Sun and temperatures in the 70s greeted the players Monday and similar conditions are expected Tuesday for the final round. First tee time is 9 a.m.
Roam, who runs a maintenance business, plays mostly at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland and Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette.
Roam called his front nine “boring” as he signed for nine pars. On the back, he made three bogeys and four birdies with the final two birdies at the 17th and 18th.
“Hit a good approach on the last and got the putt to drop,” Roam said.
Roam, along with Jude, are trying to play as much as possible between now and the Memorial Day weekend when the West Virginia Amateur will be contested at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. The date has been moved up since the LIV Tour will be there Aug. 4-6. Roam has made runs at the Am title, but come up short. He did win the 2019 West Virginia Mid-Am with victories over Sam O’Dell, Pat Carter, Jess Ferrell and Woody Woodward.
Jude, who has played professionally, recorded three birdies against two bogeys.
Christian Boyd is alone in third after a 71. Ty Roush, pro from Riverside Golf Club in Mason, is next at 72.
Grouped at 73 are Pat Carter, Noah Mullens, Christian Brand, Clayton Thomas, Mitchell Lehigh, Guyan pro Rick Ellison and Ryan Bilby. Carter has won numerous West Virginia Golf Association titles including 13 State Ams, Mullens is current State Am champ, Brand is a former Korn Ferry Tour player and Thomas is on the Marshall University golf team.
Brand, who resides in Scott Depot and is a member at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia, regained his amateur status around Christmas 2022 after a wait of 21/2 years. He is a State Farm insurance agent.
“I hit it better on the back,” said Brand, a former Marshall player and former West Virginia Open and Am winner. “Hit some good shots, no sharp with angles and where to miss. Silly things cost me some shots. It’s all about execution. It is what it is. It’s early April.”
Susan Glasby, the only woman in the field, is one of five players at 74. She is the reigning West Virginia Women’s Amateur champion.
