HUNTINGTON — Davey Jude took control on the front nine and played a steady back nine to win the West Virginia Tri-State PGA Classic on a sunny Tuesday at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Jude posted three birdies to one bogey on the front, made birdie at No. 10 and parred in from there to fire a 3-under-par 68 for a 36-hole total of 138. He finished four shots ahead of Clayton Thomas and Christian Boyd, who tied at 142. Ryan Bilby and Noah Mullens tied for fourth at 144.
“Played solid all day,” said Jude, who is from Holden, played at Marshall, then professionally only to regain his amateur status at the end of 2021. “Made the putts I needed to make.”
Jude, who had gone to Florida after his Marshall career, returned home in 2019 after the death of his father that July.
“Moved back to be with family,” Jude said.
Jude won a Yuengling Series Amateur event last September. That series is run by the WVGA. He and Cam Roam have qualified to play in the U.S. Four Ball Championship scheduled May 20-24 on the Cassique Course at Kiawha Island Golf Club in South Carolina.
Jude, now 29, said he played “smart” after he opened the 4-shot lead. He kept Thomas and Boyd from making charges.
“Scorecard shows it,” Jude said. “Eight straight pars to finish. No givebacks. Make them come after you.”
Jude owns two businesses back in the Kermit area. One is Southern Valley Insurance and the second is Kermit Giovanni’s.
Amateurs in the field figure to get busy since the 2023 West Virginia State Amateur will now be held May 28-31 at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. The date switch came about when the LIV Tour will be at The Greenbrier Aug. 4-6.
“More reps and better putting,” Jude said of his goals for future events. He is a member at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
Thomas, Boyd and Bilby play on the Marshall golf team. Thomas overcame a slow start Tuesday to shoot 68. He started with a bogey at the first and double at the second, thanks to three putts at each, then played the final 16 holes 5 under. He notched four birdies on the back nine.
“Little better than yesterday,” Thomas said. “Hit the ball close all day. Been trying to roll it (putt) and today I did.”
Boyd posted a second straight even-par 71. Bilby also posted 71 as did Mullens, the reigning West Virginia Amateur champion and now assistant golf coach for Marshall.
Ty Roush, pro at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, finished as low pro with a 145 and got a check for $700. He was the oldest pro in the field.
Susan Glasby, the only woman in the field, has issues with her putting and shot 78 for 152 and tie for 19th.
There was about a 20-minute weather delay Tuesday afternoon due to threatening weather. Players left on the course did come in for that time period.
