HUNTINGTON — Davey Jude took control on the front nine and played a steady back nine to win the West Virginia Tri-State PGA Classic on a sunny Tuesday at Guyan Golf and Country Club.

Jude posted three birdies to one bogey on the front, made birdie at No. 10 and parred in from there to fire a 3-under-par 68 for a 36-hole total of 138. He finished four shots ahead of Clayton Thomas and Christian Boyd, who tied at 142. Ryan Bilby and Noah Mullens tied for fourth at 144.

