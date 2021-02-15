Libby Judge will carry on a family tradition when she plays softball at Ohio Valley University.
Friday at the Rome Church of Christ, Judge signed to play for the Fighting Scots. She said her mother Jennifer and both grandparents went to Ohio Valley in Vienna, West Virginia.
Judge, who also plays basketball, chose OVU over offers from Freed-Hardeman in Tennessee and Harding University in Arkansas, among others. She plans to major in biology with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
“Any of my coaches, really,” Judge said after being asked who influenced her the most on the field. “I’ve had so many people who believed in me and told me “you can really do this is you want to.’ Any of my softball coaches and even my basketball coaches have been big influences on me. Mom and dad paying for me to play travel ball and taking me everywhere, I appreciate them so much.”
Fairland coach Scott Wilson said Judge is deserving of the scholarship.
“Libby is an all-out player, an all-out good student,” Wilson said. “I’ve coached her since she was in sixth grade and she’s a great all-around player. Anything you ask of her, she will do.”
Wilson said Judge’s versatility to play third base, shortstop and catch, makes her a valuable player.
“She brings a strong bat and will be a big asset,” Wilson said. “Absolutely she can play right away in college.”
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Grace Christian basketball star Emily Hutchinson committed to WVU Tech.
Gallia Academy quarterback Noah Vanco visited Heidelberg University. Raceland softball player Hannah Wilson signed with West Virginia State. Minford softball standout Andrea Blevins signed with the University of Rio Grande.
Ty Bartrum, son of former Meigs, Marshall and NFL player Mike Bartrum, received an offer from Bowling Green. The younger Bartrum is a wide receiver/defensive back at Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey. Southern offensive lineman Kyeger Roush signed with Alderson Broaddus.
Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham narrowed his list of college choices to Notre Dame, Northwestern, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia, Miami and Nebraska. Just after making his list public, however, Bingham picked up an offer from Marshall.
Rock Hill track and cross country runner Noah Wood signed with Ashland University. River Valley girls basketball star Hannah Jacks signed with WVU Tech. Boyd County basketball player Laney Whitmore picked up an offer from Alderson Broaddus.
Cabell Midland baseball player Noah Farrar committed to Potomac State. Northwest offensive lineman Caleb Crabtree committed to Fullerton College.
GRAHAM HAS SWEET WEEK: Fairland Middle School wrestler C.J. Graham enjoyed an outstanding week.
Graham won an Ohio middle school state championship at 86 pounds Sunday in Canfield, Ohio. He also won his 100th career match of Friday in helping the Dragons to the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Portsmouth defeated Coal Grove 65-63 in overtime in boys basketball Friday night. The Trojans won despite making just 6 of 26 free throw attempts.
New Boston’s girls basketball team finished the regular season 9-9 overall and 8-5 in the Southern Ohio Conference, with a roster of just five players all season.
Symmes Valley girls basketball player Desiree Simpson turned in a tremendous triple-double last week with 14 points, 16 rebounds and 16 steals in the Vikings’ 68-41 victory over Portsmouth Clay.
SOFTBALLING: Former Hurricane all-state pitcher Harlie Vannatter struck out eight, walked one and allowed five hits to earn a victory over Cleveland State in her debut with Bowling Green on Friday.
Former East Carter All-American Montana Fouts, pitching for Alabama, combined with reliever Sarah Cornell to no-hit Alabama State on Friday.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chesapeake’s eighth-grade girls won the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament championship. Fairland claimed the regular-season crown. Coal Grove’s seventh-grade boys went undefeated in winning the regular-season title.
Former Russell tennis star Kiersten Hensley of Shawnee State won the Mid-South Conference women’s tennis player of the week award. Gallia Academy won the Ohio Valley Conference high school wrestling title.
Former Gallia Academy track star Spencer Harris of the University of Rio Grande was named the River States Conference men’s indoor track and field athlete of the week. New Boston won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys title. Meigs’ Mallory Hawley scored her 1,000th career point last week.
Coal Grove basketball star Addi Dillow surpassed the 1,500-point mark last week. Former Ashland girls basketball star Mykasa Robinson was named one of the top 12 defensive players in the country by ESPN. Longtime local basketball official Bill Trent is retiring after 40 seasons.
Coal Grove and Fairland tied for the OVC girls high school basketball championship. The title is the third in a row for the Hornets and the fourth in the last five years for the Dragons. Johnson Central’s Cory VanHoose set a school record by making his 27th consecutive free throw.
Ashland football offensive coordinator Colt Phelps is the new head coach at Green County. Joey Chirico resigned at Paintsville to become head football coach at George Rogers Clark. Garry McPeek, football coach at several local high schools, was hired as an assistant at Eastern Kentucky University.
Fairland boys basketball coach Nathan Speed won his 200th game Saturday when the Dragons beat Portsmouth 60-41. Speed, who coached the Dragons girls before taking the boys job, has 260 career wins. Wheelersburg’s boys won their third consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship.