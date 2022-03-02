HUNTINGTON — Marshall spent much of Wednesday night chasing Western Kentucky guards Camron Justice and Dayvion McKnight.
On this Senior Night, however, Marshall simply could not catch the Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky opened things up with a large run in the first half and never looked back in an 86-72 win over the Thundering Herd at Cam Henderson Center.
“For whatever reason, we’re not disciplined enough to stay in what we do and they took advantage,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They’re going to do that because they’re a good ball club.”
Western Kentucky’s screen action at the top of the key gave Marshall fits throughout the night, with Justice and McKnight rolling off the screens set by Jamarion Sharp and using the space to work through the Herd offense.
The duo combined for 18 of 20 points late in the second half to thwart Marshall’s comeback attempt after the Herd had cut a 17-point deficit to seven following a 10-0 run.
Justice pulled up for a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left that capped a career-high 27-point performance in which he was 12 of 15 from the floor.
McKnight served as the perfect complement, finishing with 23 points for the Hilltoppers, who shot 57% for the game.
“The little lefty, I want to give him credit,” D’Antoni said.
It was not the way that Marshall seniors Taevion Kinsey, Mikel Beyers and Darius George wanted to leave their final game at Cam Henderson Center (potential, for Kinsey).
Kinsey finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss, which was a frustrating one for him.
“It’s definitely mental,” Kinsey said. “Same story all year.”
Andrew Taylor added 18 points for Marshall while Obinna Anochili-Killen netted 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Early on it appeared the game would be a shootout as both teams started hot over the first eight minutes with Marshall leading 18-16.
However, the Herd struggled to finish the first half as Western Kentucky used the play of Justice, McKnight and Sharp to outscore Marshall 27-10 over the final 12:15 to take a 43-28 advantage from the break.
“We came out and played really good basketball for about six minutes,” D’Antoni said.
From there, Marshall used the 10-0 run to get as close as 54-47, but a 3-pointer from former Poca standout Luke Frampton silenced the run and the crowd before the Hilltoppers took control down the stretch.
Sharp finished with 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and added 11 rebounds and five blocks for Western Kentucky.
The Herd and Hilltoppers renew acquaintances in the regular-season finale at 3 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.