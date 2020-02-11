HUNTINGTON — Justin Adkins shot an honor score in the Storm Eastern Heights Men's League at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Adkins, on a tough scoring night on the 47-foot Statue of Liberty oil pattern, posted games of 267-282-258 for an 807 series.
