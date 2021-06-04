Herbert Hoover senior Landon Persinger has a chance to bring home a state title for the Huskies.
He defeated Logan’s Riley Reed 6-2, 2-6, 6-6, (7-5) in the Class AA-A boys No. 2 semifinal on Friday at the Charleston Family YMCA on the second day of the West Virginia State tennis tournament.
“I feel good, I got at him early, got up 6-2 and then he started to get his game on after he got loose and we kept battling back and forth” Persinger said. Whoever was [more] on [their] game had the advantage.”
On Saturday, Persinger will face off against St. Joseph’s Luke Tankersly for AA-A boys No. 2 singles title.
Other AA-A title contenders
Persinger is one of a few Kanawha Valley athletes who have a shot at a state title on Saturday. Nitro senior Morgan Mann is set to take on Berkeley Springs’ Haden Fincham in the boys No. 1 singles final.
“It’s [been] a very hard season,” Mann said. “ I came back from coronavirus and it was hard not playing in a while, but it was great competition. At the end I just got it done.”
“These are a great bunch of boys, they do exactly what I ask, they’re very talented and it’s all about them,” Nitro coach Jane Harrison said.
In girls doubles, Charleston Cathloic’s Emma Cimino and Celine Hanna are set to take on North Marion’s Lea Barker and Raquel Taylor in the No. 2 finals. Cimino is also slated to take on Champanville’s Emma Bryant in the girls No. 3 singles final and teammate Molly Murphy will take on Williamstown’s Audrey Fenton in the girls No. 4 singles final.
Charleston Catholic will continue its busy day in the girls No. 1 doubles final as Evelyn Bastin and Hannah Atissi face off against Logan’s Hannah Thompson and Savannah Baisden.
In the No. 3 boys singles final Williamstown’s Tyler Fenton will take on Parkersburg Catholic’s Bradon Nguyen and in the No. 4 boys singles final Keyser’s Kaleb Kitzmiller will face Winfield’s Will Rice.
Fincham and teammate Jackson Heath will face Williamstown’s Gavin Bosgraf and Austin Bosgraf in the boys No. 1 boys doubles final while Parkersburg Catholic’s Carrick Roberts and Xavier Collie are set to face Frankfort’s Kyle Shumaker and Bryson Lane in the No. 2 boys doubles final. In the No. 3 boys doubles final, Keyser’s Stone Kesner and Bryson Bush will take on Fenton and Matthew Easter.
In the girls No. 1 singles final, Logan’s Hannah Thompson squares up against Scott’s Jenna Butcher and in the No. 2 girls singles final, Baisden takes on Champmanville’s Jill Blevins.
Big day for the Patriots
As expected, George Washington’s boys and girls teams have been impressive in the Class AAA tournament at the Charleston Tennis Club and are playing for a shot at nine titles on Saturday.
On the girls side, In the No. 2 doubles semifinal GW’s Zoe Charles and Lily Stone won a hard-fought match against Huntington by a score of 6-2 and 7-5.
“In the semifinals it was really hard at first because we were nervous because Huntington is a really good team,” Charles said. “It was a battle because in the middle we kind of fell down and then we pulled it off. I’m excited [about the finals], I think we’ll do good.
Charles and Stone will take on Cabell Midland’s Brooke Vaughn and Blaire Vaughn in the No. 2 doubles final. Their teammates, Jana Zatar and Emilia Ratrie will face Parkersburg’s Sofia Olsen and Ashley Welshans in the No. 3 doubles final.
Stone is also playing for a singles title, as she will take on Huntington’s Tess Weiler in the No. 3 final.
The GW boys — especially sophomore Rohen Jones — hope to keep rolling in the finals. Jones is facing off against Huntington’s AJ Mercer in the No. 1 boys singles final and will take on Cabell Midland’s Ashton Cottrell in the No. 3 boys singles final. In the boys No. 2 doubles final, Jones and teammate Chris Muto will face Cottrell and Jackson Erwin for the title. In the No. 3 doubles title, GW’s Anurag Reddy and Shreyes Jogenpally will take on Parkersburg’s Simon Strobl and Levi Frashure.
In the boys No. 4 singles final, Muto is slated to face Huntington’s Jax O’Roark. In the boys No. 2 singles final, GW’s Alexander Stacy takes on Cottrell.
Elsewhere in AAA, Mercer and Luke Lovejoy will play in the boys No. 1 doubles final against Aiden Cottrell and Ashton Cottrell. In the girls No. 1 singles, Hurricane’s Lexi Smolder will play against Cabell Midland’s Hanley Riner and in the girls No. 2 singles, Huntington’s Molly Archer is set to face Hurricane’s Katie Limanen.
Friday’s matches were held indoors due to inclement weather, but Saturday’s finals will be outdoors at the originally scheduled sites. Class AAA will be at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City and Class AA-A will be at Charleston Catholic’s Athletic Complex off Hillcrest Drive. Matches begin at 8 a.m.